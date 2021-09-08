Mailbag: Why is your dog in my flowerbed?

Regarding Larry Daley’s “Post notice if you are using slug bait” letter in the Aug. 31 Gazette-Times:
If I use slug bait, I put it under the plants in my flowerbeds. Question 1: Why is your dog in my flowerbed? Question 2: Will your dog be reading the posted notice, or will you be reading the posted notice? If it is your dog, then it is probably worth a fortune, and if I was you, I would not have it running around out of my immediate control.
If it is you who will be reading the notice, then are you implying that you will keep your dog off my property only if you are afraid it will be poisoned?
Ronald O’Leary
Philomath