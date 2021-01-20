Mailbag: Why isn't vaccine Kate's priority?

Where is the outrage? Where is the accountability? Where is the sense of urgency?

Why is Oregon so dismally lax in getting all available COVID-19 vaccines administered as soon as humanly possible? People are dying every day.

Is our Gov. Kate Brown pushing as hard and as fast as humanly possible? No. She’s not. She’s selected a woefully lame 12,000 vaccinations per day as a goal to get to as we languish along at a rate averaging 5,977 doses per day for the week of Jan. 3 through 9.

Why is this OK? Why is this acceptable? (At this rate it will take longer to vaccinate Oregon than it took to develop the vaccine.) Answer: It is not.

I listened to our governor and the head of the Oregon Health Authority on Jan. 8 and I wanted to puke. Their lack of any sense of urgency reminded me why you do not go to war with a bureaucrat. It’s all about process for the bureaucrat. It’s not about results. (We have a process. We must follow the bureaucratic, encumbered, bloated, deathly slow process. Just wait your turn. We’ll get around to you eventually. So said the bureaucrat, while Oregonians die daily.) Disgusting!