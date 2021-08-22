Mailbag: Why such a delay for testing?

What pandemic? If it were a real pandemic we would have easy access to "free" and responsive tests. Tests that don't require an appointment. (Next Wednesday? Really and results 5 days afterwards, what's the point, just isolate, or say, screw it.)

Tests that don't require a physician's approval. (What, I have to make an appointment to see my doctor first?)

I tried the Benton County Covid Call Center (Open Monday-Friday).

So tell me, it's Saturday morning. Hypothetically a person is having issues. Where can they get tested. Trust me, nobody is going to follow up on that Wednesday appointment.

Maybe some of those 1500 National Guard members can help the public get access to the "Free Covid Tests" we keep getting told about.

Craig Lalley

Albany

