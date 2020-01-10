Mailbag: Why the flyover at the Rose Bowl?

Mailbag: Why the flyover at the Rose Bowl?

That was a great game between Oregon and Wisconsin, and the Ducks truly deserved the win.

What bothered me took place just before the kickoff, and that was the flyover by a stealth bomber while a giant American flag rippled on the field. What was that flight trying to convey? Football is a war game? What does it convey to youth? Nobody better mess with us? At the Veterans Day parade, perhaps as a tribute to those who served, but a football game?

I brought up this question to the women watching with me, and they all thought the plane was fine. I wish we had been able to continue the conversation, but I knew that would be uncomfortable so I stayed silent.

Therefore, I'm throwing this out to the general public. I watched it with dismay and thought of what it does. You watched with pride and ... what? 

June Hemmingson

Albany

