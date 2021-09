Was anyone else shocked that most of the students at the Sept. 11 Beavers game were either not wearing masks at all, or did not have them covering their faces?

I just checked the Benton County website and the information there says that regardless of vaccination status, masks must be worn outside if a social distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained. I would really like to know why they were not wearing masks and why the university was not enforcing the law.