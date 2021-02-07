Mailbag: Why wouldn't you vaccinate your kid?

Re: “My child, my choice” by Erin Johnson, Jan. 28. You act like this is something new.

When I was in grade school about 1955, I remember standing in a long line with all my schoolmates to get sugar cubes with the polio vaccine to suck on. We were having a polio virus run amok, mandatory vaccine. My mother contracted polio and was in an iron lung in San Francisco General Hospital for years.

Also, we could not start school or attend school without a smallpox vaccination. And in those days, there was no internet or homeschooling. In 1849, smallpox wiped out almost half of the Kiowa Nation, brought by wagon trains and white people.

I don’t understand why, if you love your kid and the USA, wouldn’t you vaccinate your kid?

Maggie Cummings

Corvallis

