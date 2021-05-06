Mailbag: Why you don't shoot people in leg

OK, folks, it’s time for some gross anatomy. A Columbus, Ohio, police officer was compelled to use deadly force against a 15- or 16-year-old woman of color.
One thing that is being raised on social media is “Why don’t the police just shoot people in the leg?” Here is why:
First, the leg or arm are small, rapidly moving targets that are difficult to hit. Going for an extremity, you’re more likely to miss and hit a bystander. Second, even if the police do land a hit, there are still two problems: pass-through, where the bullet blasts clear through the limb and hits something else, and the presence of several major blood vessels in the human leg.
These vessels are big and under a massive amount of pressure. If these vessels are cut by a bullet/bullet fragments/bone fragments, the end result is fatal bleeding. If first aid is not immediately given, the owner of that leg could die in less than 30 seconds.
Greg Ranzoni
Albany