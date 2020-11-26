Mailbag: Wildlife underpasses save lives

The Nov. 15 “As We See It” opinion piece on safe wildlife passage was an excellent reminder that wildlife needs to have safe road passage.

In 2012 a highway underpass was built near Bend to allow animals, specifically mule deer, to cross U.S. Highway 97 safely on their twice-annual migrations between summer range and winter range. On-site cameras documented 40 species of wildlife using the underpasses, from ground squirrels to cougar, deer and turkey. Statistics from Oregon Department of Transportation accident records show an 87-percent reduction in annual deer/vehicle collisions.

To me this is convincing evidence underpasses work to save wildlife, human vehicle repair impacts and human fatalities, in severe cases. Annually, ODOT documented deer losses on our primary highways exceeds 7,500 deer, with an estimated three to five times that number that are not found, disappearing into the underbrush to die. These numbers do not count deer/vehicle collisions on county roads, most secondary state routes or federal land management agency roads.

In 2020 ODOT installed a second underpass on Highway 97 near Gilchrist, another high wildlife crossing mortality location. Underpasses require funnel fencing to direct deer to the underpasses. ODOT funded the structure but could not fund fencing.