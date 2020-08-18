Mailbag: Will OSU students be routinely tested?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was pleased to read an article in the Gazette-Times, “OSU reopening continues to spark debate” by Jim Day (Aug. 3), that made me aware that I am not the only member of the Corvallis community who is concerned about the public health ramifications of 15,000 students returning to our community.

According to the Oregon State University website, total enrollment is 31,719 students. Of these, 34% (10,808) come from out of state, and 11% (3,492) come from other countries. There was no mention in the article about how the university plans to ensure that these returning students are healthy and not exposing others to COVID-19.

OSU has plans for providing measures to safeguard the health and safety of students, faculty and staff on campus, but I haven’t seen any plans dealing with monitoring what occurs off campus.

What I have seen is many articles published in various news outlets about COVID-19 hotspots located throughout the country, and the most common reasons given for spikes in cases have been a lack of government-imposed public health mandates, and people engaging in risky behaviors. I don’t see how OSU can ensure that our community will be safe for all its residents once this large group of people returns to our city.