Mailbag: Wilson was the hero of the world

Woodrow Wilson, reluctant warrior who held America back from World War I as long as possible, then decisively won that war and created the League of Nations so that democracy could flourish, was the hero of the world in 1919.

He died a broken man when the greedy small-minded Allied powers sought to punish Germany rather than rebuild the peace, and a cabal of jealous Republican legislators found ways to weaken American participation in the League.

Read A. Scott Berg’s masterful biography “Wilson” (found in the Lebanon Public Library) and you will be aghast and ashamed that 100 years later anyone could be so ignorant and small-minded as to suggest taking his name down from a public school in these United States. Incidentally, Herbert Hoover was appointed by Wilson to oversee feeding millions of starving Europeans during and after the Great War — another wronged hero.