Mailbag: Wishing Trump a different life

To my president,

I’m sorry you are confused that losing an election makes you A Loser.

Those are two different things. All of us lose competitions all the time. For somebody to call us A Loser is plain meanness, and you don’t deserve that.

My fondest hope for your next few years is that you will put yourself around people who will be kind to you. I think in such a situation you can become kind and caring.

I hope you will be around people who are fair, so that you can become familiar with fairness and justice.

I hope you will be around people who are truthful, so that you can learn to trust and to deal straight with them.

I hope you will put yourself around folks who are warmly human and will treat you well. You deserve to have friendly, affectionate connections with people; maybe the drive for power and money will become less important to you.

Wishing you the best for a different kind of life after the presidency.

Marjorie Smith

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0