Mailbag: Withdraw the offer and repurpose it

I agree with Megan Ward and Elizabeth Sheehan’s letter with regard to the misguided priorities at Oregon State University — specifically using $50 million for an upgrade to Reser Stadium.

I’d like to see the city council deny building permits.

I’d suggest the anonymous donor withdraw the offer and repurpose it toward bringing up the academic standards at OSU by supporting academic rigor, ending grade inflation, increasing entrance requirements, supporting the LLStewart program to improve the classroom experience (I received several of them), improving examination requirements by grading for spelling and grammar, enforcing strong minimum math competency, increasing student reading comprehension, insisting upon one course in unbiased critical thinking, and insisting that all students understand that memorization is an important aspect of human development, going back thousands of years before there was Google.

As for sports, my father told me once when I was a teen that football is fun to play but it might be a better idea to take up tennis, bowling, golf, archery and more because (get this) “these are sports you can do with your special other for decades. I’ve never played tackle football with your mother.”