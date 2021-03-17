 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Woke folks want to get rid of cars

In response to Jay Burreson’s opinion on cold weather (“Effects of cold weather terrible,” Feb. 2), Jay is a hit with his satire that government should do something about the cold weather.

The very idea winters are cold has brought out the woke folks on climate change hoping government will get rid of cars to save us.

What truly is funny is climate science fought global warming for many years, so does a cold winter rest on their shoulders? After all the talk of global warming and the actions they took to stop it, are they to blame for the cold winter in Texas? After all, 99.9 % of science agreed global warming is the problem. I can hardly wait to see the answers science has for our next problem, overpopulation.

James Farmer

Albany

