Mailbag: Wokeness is a form of tribalism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our Corvallis School Board, as led by Chair Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, is turning its responsibilities into a farce. The board is obviously filled with wokeness and cancel culture.

Of course, we got the usual pablum about certain U.S. presidents not representative of certain diversity and inclusive values. Maybe if the school board members read U.S. history they might understand that the rest of us are all too aware of the failings of even President William Jefferson Clinton. Worse, the chair crammed through a change without any consent of the people.

My concern is when the school board decides to pull a Fahrenheit 451 and start burning certain books, banning student trips to Jefferson (Oregon), and seeking to control every aspect of our children’s school experiences. The school board is setting a fine example (sarcasm) to our children by running roughshod over open debate and voting.

Wokeness is really a form of tribalism. It is virtue signaling at its most shallow. One of our churches states that “White silence is violence.” Really? Now, we — all of us — are guilty of systemic racism and we must have a systemic response to purge our systemic collective guilt. The school board makes a grand gesture to the woke gods to rename some schools.