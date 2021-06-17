Mailbag: Women can slay their own dragons

Re: “Can’t forget about bumper sticker,” June 9, Beth Kiester —

Ms. Kiester asks, “What is your reaction?”

There are great risks when wading into this particular minefield; however, abandoning caution to the wind, here goes anyhow.

I’m struck by the assumption that it’s a man’s car or a man driver.

Why that assumption?

I’ve been a single man since 1985, and I can confidently say from experience that there’s absolutely no shortage of women out there who are bitterly convinced that the women’s liberation movement really screwed everything up!

For myself, I think the women’s liberation movement is one of the greatest things that ever happened! Primarily because it liberated men just as much (if not more) than women. To wit: “You got a dragon to slay, honey? Then please feel free to go slay it yourself. I’ve accumulated enough scars.”

My reaction is that Ms. Kiester definitely needs to take a hard look at that assumption. Particularly in light of her other question “What has happened to humanity?”

Bill Halsey