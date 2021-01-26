Mailbag: Wonderful things to cheer about

Gathered around the great-big-horns-adorned QAnon shaman standing at the podium, they offered up a prayer to God, thanking Him for their successful insurrection efforts, arms raised high, heads bowed, eyes squeezed closed, all caught up in reverential poses.

Several thoughts went through my head describing what I was witnessing: delusion, malignant narcissism, mob rule, collective hate, spiritual narcissism, the willing suspension of disbelief, belfry bats, four cans short of a six-pack, horns envy.

Mostly I recalled seeing something similar on TV two weeks prior. I watched a man dressed in camouflage, throwing his arms up in praise and thanksgiving, not for recovery from cancer, not for saving his daughter from leukemia, not even for the various COVID-19 vaccines now available. The weekend warrior thanked the Lord for letting him catch the largest fish in a bass-fishing competition. I never knew how important bass-fishing was to the Lord. Or bloody insurrections, for that matter.

Americans have so much more to celebrate than to argue about. Because of advancements in science and medicine, the dead come back to life, the blind can see, the deaf can hear, and the lame can walk (even I had a new left knee installed by a local surgeon who played college soccer where her goal as a mid-fielder seemed to be to cripple people … job security, I guess).