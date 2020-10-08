Mailbag: Would anyone consider that fair?

James Farmer (Mailbag, Sept. 22) claims that the Electoral College keeps the “mob in check.” In 2000, George W. Bush won the Electoral College vote, but Al Gore won the popular vote by 543,895 votes.

In 2016, Trump won the Electoral College vote, but Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2,868,686 votes. Does either of these elections represent mob rule? Quite the opposite: They represent minority rule. In most presidential elections, the winner gets more popular and electoral votes than the loser. Is that mob rule?

Let’s assume, hypothetically, that each of the next 10 presidential elections shows the same pattern, in which the candidate with the most popular votes loses, and the president’s agenda, opposed by a majority of voters, is imposed on the country. Would anyone consider that fair or democratic?

The U.S. Senate already overrepresents the less populous states, e.g., Wyoming and California have two senators each, even though California has 68 times the population of Wyoming. I am more concerned about rule by the minority. And Trump has now indicated that he will attempt to manipulate electors in states controlled by Republican legislatures for his own benefit.

Stephen Lawson

Corvallis

