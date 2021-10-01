 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Would like to hear credible evidence
Mailbag: Would like to hear credible evidence

Re: “Beatings, arrests continue on Cuba,” Laurence Daley, Sept. 9:

Mr. Daley writes, “While this letter contained several errors of fact…”

(Sigh)

Really?! Mr. Daley assumes great authority, but advances no credible evidence whatsoever to support his broad, unspecific assertion. If he has any credible evidence (be advised propaganda don’t fly — especially from right-wing Batista-exile communities or corporate ‘Merica), I sure would like to hear it. 

Meanwhile, perhaps Mr. Daley may find online articles on Fulgencio Batista and the media narrative on Cuba to be of interest.

Additionally, “censorship, beatings, arrests and disappearances” sure sounds like that old Batista dictatorship to me — complete with its corporate ‘Merica buddies.

Bill Halsey

Albany

 

