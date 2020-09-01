Mailbag: Would somebody please respond?

In the Aug. 20 GT, a letter by Richard Hirschi ended with the following: “...this ‘newspaper’ has repeatedly claimed that Jefferson fathered numerous children with the slave Sally Hemings, a claim that is based entirely upon hearsay evidence.”
My understanding is that this claim is not true. Several years ago, after an extensive genetic analysis, a family of now-living descendants came forward with Jefferson-Hemings DNA combinations in their respective genomes.
Would somebody more knowledgeable than myself please respond, to either corroborate, add or subtract from this assessment? Non-evidence-based conspiracy theorists need not apply.
M. Boyd Wilcox
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!