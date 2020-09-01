Mailbag: Would somebody please respond?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the Aug. 20 GT, a letter by Richard Hirschi ended with the following: “...this ‘newspaper’ has repeatedly claimed that Jefferson fathered numerous children with the slave Sally Hemings, a claim that is based entirely upon hearsay evidence.”

My understanding is that this claim is not true. Several years ago, after an extensive genetic analysis, a family of now-living descendants came forward with Jefferson-Hemings DNA combinations in their respective genomes.

Would somebody more knowledgeable than myself please respond, to either corroborate, add or subtract from this assessment? Non-evidence-based conspiracy theorists need not apply.

M. Boyd Wilcox

Corvallis

