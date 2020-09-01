 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Would somebody please respond?

Mailbag: Would somebody please respond?

{{featured_button_text}}

In the Aug. 20 GT, a letter by Richard Hirschi ended with the following: “...this ‘newspaper’ has repeatedly claimed that Jefferson fathered numerous children with the slave Sally Hemings, a claim that is based entirely upon hearsay evidence.”

My understanding is that this claim is not true. Several years ago, after an extensive genetic analysis, a family of now-living descendants came forward with Jefferson-Hemings DNA combinations in their respective genomes.

Would somebody more knowledgeable than myself please respond, to either corroborate, add or subtract from this assessment? Non-evidence-based conspiracy theorists need not apply.

M. Boyd Wilcox

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News