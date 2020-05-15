Mailbag: Write in Bauer, county commissioner

Linn Dems: Write in Brad Bauer for Linn Commissioner, Position 2.

Voters deserve a choice for county commissioner.

One thing I love about elections is that voters get an opportunity to hear contrasting views and visions from our perspective leaders. It’s important because incumbents should defend their record in office, challengers should have their voices heard, and voters should decide which direction they want to go.

Republican County Commissioner Roger Nyquist is attempting to deny voters a choice in November by attempting to become the Democratic and Republican nominee for Linn County Commissioner Position 2. This tactic denies voters an opportunity to choose their next commissioner. Fortunately, there is another option.

Brad Bauer, a social science teacher in Lebanon, is hoping to earn the Democratic nomination as a write-in candidate. If you are a Democratic primary voter, I urge you to write in Brad Bauer, so we can have a battle of ideas in November.

Jerred Taylor

Albany

