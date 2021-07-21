Mailbag: Writer believes in Health Care for All

I have a sign in my front yard proclaiming to all passersby “I believe in Health Care for All.”

It seems like a simple thing, putting up a sign. I try to remind myself: My life has changed so much in the last six months. We, husband and I, used to get our health insurance through his workplace. It started out fairly reasonable; I started by paying a couple hundred dollars a month.

In the year 2020, I was paying $900 out of pocket per month. I feel this is ridiculous; I think insurance companies are gouging, quite possibly squeezing, the host. We’re too complacent to complain. I want to remind Albany/Corvallisites that our medical system is for profit also. They’ll tell you no, but it is my belief that we have a broken system. Profit over people. That is just wrong.

When our country as a whole goes over to the system that other First World countries have, let’s not fight about it. Of course the for-profit medical industries will complain. There is going to be quite a bit of complaining. “We won’t be able to make a living.”

Well, let us just look to our neighbors to the north. Let us talk about Britain. They seem to be able to make a living, and free health care is a right for everyone, not just the folks who can afford these wildly inflated rates.