Mailbag: Writer used revised history as source

Robert B. Harris (Aug. 6, “Compromise led to Second Amendment”) has used the revised history as his source in claiming the Second Amendment was done to allow Southern states to retain arming against Blacks.

Don’t fall for that tripe. Check for yourself.

The Second Amendment, according to endless reliable historic sources, was proposed by John Madison early on as a means of protection after our founders had just fought for independence against an oppressive government.

That makes clear sense to any reasonable intellect.

It was passed by Congress in 1789, and ratified in 1791. It had more to do with limiting federal powers of the government, and giving rights to people and states to guard against oppression by a new and powerful authority.

The battle just won was clear in memory of those who had just fought for freedom.

If you believe the South was already embedded into slavery in the 1780s and forced the Second Amendment, you likely believe the moon is made of green cheese.

We are seeing a rise in politicians and people willing to destroy our country in order to correct problems.