Mailbag: Writer wrong about Trump supporters

Re: Michael Coolen's "Fear the People Who Back Trump" (Mailbag, Dec. 12):

Why do you fear supporters of Trump? They are not the ones perpetrating violence. Antifa and others like them are the ones being violent. Consider Nick Sandmann, the Covington High School student aggressively approached by Nathan Phillips and the so-called Black Hebrew Israelites. Far worse has happened to others.

Regarding Trump's obscenities, most supporters of President Trump were steadily supportive of him before they even knew much about his sometimes locker-room language, which I or anyone I know give no credence to. But the left is far worse, and one can understand how some might react in that manner when being aggressively maligned as Trump is.

Also, reference was made that characterizes Christians as willing to support God's choice (Trump) with biblical vengeance and ethnic cleansing. Only those separated from God would do so. Christians were characterized as deplorables who have no hope. God is where our hope comes from.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Christians also were referred to as squirrels, an animal with supposedly no redeeming value that runs around the board, knocking over all the pieces, pooping everywhere, then sits up as if victorious, MAGA cap chirpily displayed, before running off in search of their favorite nuts, which abound in Benton County.