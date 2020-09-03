Mailbag: Wrong bridge in the wrong location

This is the wrong bridge in the wrong location. This improvement is part of the Millersburg trans modal facility and is being done to enable heavy truck traffic in downtown Corvallis. This project will not relieve traffic on Van Buren, it will make it worse. An ODOT analysis identifies the bottle neck of traffic is at the intersection of 99W and Van Buren, not the bridge itself. The Corvallis City Council should refuse the Van Buren Bridge replacement and ask that all funds be redirected to the north bypass or returned to ODOT.
This $60 million project runs counter to all of Corvallis livability standards and its planning involved no stakeholders in the city of Corvallis. Rather than adding one lane leading out of downtown, ODOT should be adding four lanes directing heavy traffic to avoid our downtown.
Link to the report: https://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Projects/Project%20Documents/20688_2009TrafficAnalysis-CompleteReport.pdf.
Rob Gandara
Corvallis
