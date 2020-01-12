Mailbag: Wyden must act on Citizens United

Dear Mr. Wyden: Thank you for coming to Corvallis to answer questions and to share your vision of America. I feel a part of things when I attend your town halls.

I am the person who hollered out "Citizens United" at the end of your meeting. I appreciate that you gave me a chance to ask my question. That said, I am disappointed with your answer.

You clearly know this is the biggest problem facing our democracy. You mentioned that you get donations from big donors and you spoke to the problems caused by allowing big donors and corporations to act as "persons." You know, sir, that citizens become irrelevant when big money is buying seats and favors from our elected officials. In the end, we are no longer a democracy if our citizens do not have an equal voice.

Your town halls are wonderful. I do feel heard about health care, the environment, our education system and justice for all. But being heard is not enough if "we, the people" are out-whispered by those with millions of dollars to toss your way.

Please sir, help us take back our government from those whose only concern is their own bottom line.

Dianne Roth

Corvallis

