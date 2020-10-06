Mailbag: Wyse is invested in Corvallis, county

This letter is in support of Nancy Wyse for Benton County commissioner.

I have worked with Nancy on many occasions over the past four years, and found her to be realistic, level-headed and without hidden agendas. Without fail, she has been willing to connect, to communicate and to be open to new information.

Nancy is well-versed in city and county issues, having served two terms on the city council as well as on several boards and committees.

Most importantly, at least to me, is that she is local, and has been for quite some time. She is invested in Corvallis and Benton County, and supports what makes our region vibrant, unique and livable.

Carole Hobrock

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0