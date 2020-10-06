Mailbag: Wyse will encourage health, growth

As a mom in Benton County I am proudly voting for Nancy Wyse for Benton County commissioner.

Nancy Wyse is a loyal friend, a loving mom, a devoted wife and a hard-working Corvallis city councilor. Over the eight years I have known Nancy, she has always been someone to stand up for what is right for her family and her community.

Nancy believes in equality for all, no matter ability, gender or race. She believes everyone should be given equal opportunities in every aspect of life. This includes in the classroom, in the community, in business and in politics. She believes that lives of all are valuable and no one has a higher place than another.

Nancy wants to ensure a good economic future for our community. She believes in taking conscientious steps to benefit the community and economy of Benton County. She plans to work with local businesses to successfully encourage public health and economic growth while we weather this pandemic and recover from it.

Nancy Wyse is the best candidate for Benton County commissioner. I encourage you to vote with me.

Heather Ascherl

Philomath

