Mailbag: Xan Augerot will make a difference

Xan Augerot is a good and thoughtful leader for Benton County.

I have worked with Xan in various capacities for more than 10 years. Her leadership style is attentive, considerate and strong. She sees the many sides of issues, seeks appropriate input and then makes a thoughtful decision based on what she has learned. I find her to be knowledgeable and wise about the issues that face our county. Xan Augerot is my first choice for Benton County Commissioner Position Two. She will make a difference!

Meleah Ashford

Corvallis

