Mailbag: Years since median has been touched

I am disgusted and embarrassed by the condition of the median strip in the center of Circle Boulevard on the block alongside the BiMart parking lot.

This is a high-traffic area between Ninth Street and Highway 99W. The vegetation in that median is so full of ugly weeds, overgrown and unkempt. Who is responsible for it? Please, Corvallis, it is the only median strip I have ever seen that is not cared for at least once a year. It has been many years since that one has been touched!