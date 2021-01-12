 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Years since median has been touched

Mailbag: Years since median has been touched

{{featured_button_text}}

I am disgusted and embarrassed by the condition of the median strip in the center of Circle Boulevard on the block alongside the BiMart parking lot.

This is a high-traffic area between Ninth Street and Highway 99W. The vegetation in that median is so full of ugly weeds, overgrown and unkempt. Who is responsible for it? Please, Corvallis, it is the only median strip I have ever seen that is not cared for at least once a year. It has been many years since that one has been touched!

Dee Lytle

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News