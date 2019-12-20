Mailbag: Yes, it's all there on the record

I generally disagree with everything James Farmer writes in his letters. To be fair, he could say the same of me. That is part of what is wrong with the current state of discourse in this country.

Nevertheless, in his most recent letter regarding Trump’s place in history, I do agree wholeheartedly with his final statement: “It’s all there on the record.” Yes, Mr. Farmer, it truly is, and the record consists of the Mueller Report and two articles of impeachment.

Kenneth R. England

Albany

