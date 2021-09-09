Mailbag: You are defined by your enemies

This is going to come as a disappointment to some, but the cavalry never arrives in the nick of time, if it comes at all.

This idea is the soul of the statement “When danger is imminent, the police are only minutes away.” And that’s if they show up at all.

I find it unbelievable that in the same week the Afghan National Army, trained and equipped by the United States, crumbled in just days to the Taliban, losing their country to Islamic fundamentalists; and the Portland city police losing the urban streets to fundamental extremist political thugs of the far left and right, for what was, perceivably, the same reasons, i.e. poor leadership and the lack of support from their governments.

But here’s the saddest part: no resistance from the populace. You can always expect, and accept, poor leadership on the part of politicians, and thereby the lack of support from government, but when you have extremists running unabated through the streets of your city and/or country, “public outcry” seems insufficient.

The Second Amendment was not written so much to defend against a government gone mad as it was against a government gone tone-deaf to the needs and welfare of its people. Eventually someone does have to do something.