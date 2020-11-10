 Skip to main content
Mailbag: You can make a difference

We need to get off our chairs and couches and stand up for what’s right.

People are suffering because we are being greedy and taking when we should be giving. The owner of Amazon has billions of dollars and doesn’t share it with anyone, and doesn’t treat or pay his employees well. You may disagree because you still want to shop there and think it’s good, but I’m sorry, it’s the truth. The earth has given us nothing but everything we need. But is that not enough?

My yelling is not going to change anything. Animals are suffering because we are not thinking about their homes or families. Please, you matter. Stand up and keep fighting for what’s right. Well, don’t fight. Show peace and you will be rewarded your peace in return. Just remember: You matter. You can make a difference! Please believe in yourself.

Blaire Durant

Philomath

