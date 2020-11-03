Mailbag: You can't have it both ways

I understand why your board feels such revulsion.

The members all read their paper, much of which they write. That includes excellent reporting of local and regional news. What I’m sorry about is that for the national news they have been expecting equal or even better reporting, such as that by the Associated Press.

Obviously, they have been too busy realizing that the standard AP has long gone by the wayside. Instead of straight reporting, we now get narratives where each event described receives a slant trying to defend the nation from Trump. What appears there fully explains your opinion.

The notion that Trump’s lack of leadership is responsible for all those virus deaths is absurd. It does not speak well for the masses who believe that. I’m old enough to remember the smell wafting from north of the border asking for “Führer befiehl, wir folgen Dir!” Instead, our president is elected to administer and execute the laws passed by the legislature and command the armed forces, as well as conducting our foreign policy.