Mailbag: You chose a side a long time ago

A week after the Gazette-Times labels federal officers “thugs” for “escalating” the “mostly peaceful” protest in Portland, we see that after the feds had reduced their presence to normal staffing, the mostly peaceful protest have moved on to peacefully protest the city’s own police with peaceful arson attacks.

Even old women are peacefully accosted, splattered with paint; so much leftist-style virtue to be had here. It’s a good thing those federal “thugs” have left. Apparently the city cops must also leave in order to further deescalate the continuing mostly peaceful protests, and take the old women with them.

Speaking of leftist-style virtue: In Corvallis there’s that annual celebration of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, an event the celebration sponsors say we need to be reminded of, that it should never happen again. Never mind the previous eight years of Japanese imperialist aggression, including the raping, plundering and murdering that happened prior to the bombing that ended their war. See the trend? You can practically taste the moral virtue here.