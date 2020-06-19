Mailbag: You have to manage your own risk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is no such thing as staying safe. There is such a thing as managing risk.

Yes, the governor is telling Oregon residents to stay home and stay safe, but in the final analysis, individuals are essentially on their own having to evaluate COVID-19 risk themselves.

For example, does one get a haircut or not? If one stays home and does not get a haircut, one looks like a hobo, and is not exposed to people who may be infected. If one does get a haircut, one looks much better but may be exposed to the virus.

The alternatives to managing risk are to cower in one’s home or to thoughtlessly expose oneself to the virus.

The risk one has to manage is the probability that one is not exposed to the COVID-19 virus. That probability depends upon the probability that the people one encounters have the virus, and the number of people encountered.

John H. Detweiler

Corvallis

