Mailbag: You want bridge, you save it

Thank you to Mr. Daniel Watkins, who wrote a letter to the editor which appeared on Dec. 18 regarding the Van Buren Bridge. Nicely expressed. I agree. I've lived in Corvallis since 1990 and "when I dig right down to the bottom of my soul, to see what I have inside, and I try and I try ... I have to say I'm feeling nothing." It's just a bridge, not old enough to be attractive and not new enough to be functional.

Mr. Watkins' idea is brilliant! Those of you who have strong feelings for this bridge are free to form a committee, raise the funds, move the bridge somewhere else, and donate it to the community for recreational purposes. It would be nice for biking, walking and picnicking on, but I want my tax dollars to go to building a new, up-to-date structure.

And while we are talking about having safe and reliable egress, I wish the DOT would Also raise the level of Highway 34 in that first stretch east of the bridge so that it won't continue to flood and cause road closures. I'm sure some engineer could figure out a fix for that low-lying ground.

Mishele Mennett

Corvallis

