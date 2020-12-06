Mailbag: You wonder about such research

Initially, listing core problems with the coronavirus “plandemic” seemed challenging, not because little is wrong but because almost everything is wrong with this hyperinflated, engineered event, from 1) lack of normal scientific workup to ascertain there is an infectious disease agent like Ebola or SARS, to 2) researchers (G-T articles) saying, “It’s invisible” and “We can’t see it,” to 3) major similarities of this “novel coronavirus” (SARS-CoV-2) to a “chimeric virus” developed by a joint U.S.-Chinese scientific group in 2014-15 in Wuhan, China, under National Institutes of Health and Chinese government grants.