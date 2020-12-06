Mailbag: You wonder about such research

Initially, listing core problems with the coronavirus “plandemic” seemed challenging, not because little is wrong but because almost everything is wrong with this hyperinflated, engineered event, from 1) lack of normal scientific workup to ascertain there is an infectious disease agent like Ebola or SARS, to 2) researchers (G-T articles) saying, “It’s invisible” and “We can’t see it,” to 3) major similarities of this “novel coronavirus” (SARS-CoV-2) to a “chimeric virus” developed by a joint U.S.-Chinese scientific group in 2014-15 in Wuhan, China, under National Institutes of Health and Chinese government grants.
This isn’t fiction, but scientific fact. This group published a peer-reviewed scientific paper in the British medical journal Nature Medicine (December 2015).
This project got funded overseas by Tony Fauci’s NIH institute after other U.S. scientists expressed grave concern about the risky nature of research being conducted at North Carolina State and Fort Derrick to develop advanced, “gain-of-function” viruses pathogenic to humans, for “research.”
President Obama wisely closed down this risky U.S. military/university venture. No problem! It was shifted overseas — to China’s top-level “biohazards facility” in Wuhan — with scientists from China, Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Food and Drug Administration, and U.S. military collaborating.
You wonder about such research, possibly violating U.S. scientific regulations, being shifted under the more lax environment occasioned in China, where researchers are under military command and, historically, the government has aggressively sought to reduce China’s burgeoning population.
Chris C. Foulke
Corvallis
