Mailbag: You would have to disbelieve Trump

President Trump lies even more than my son did when he was 5.

I don’t understand how an adult can believe everything he says.

Sure, politicians exaggerate. But I would ask anyone who believes this election was stolen: Why do you believe Donald Trump? Is it because you want to believe that what he’s saying is true? Even after Republicans in charge of state election process stand by their state’s results?

It looks like some people are chasing unicorns.

Maybe you even believe Donald Trump never committed sexual assault. That means you have to disbelieve even what he himself said.

Andrew Gillespie

Corvallis

