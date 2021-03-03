Mailbag: You'll make friends with volunteers

Several weeks ago I wrote a letter to the editor, which was published Jan. 7, concerning the Albany Historical Carousel.

To follow up, when someone makes a statement to me, I research to see if it is true before writing about it, and that is what I did before sending my first letter. I am sorry if what I said hurt the feelings of anyone involved with the carousel, but I wrote the facts.

After that letter, I had discussions with the chairman of the board, Burl Wheaton, and the executive director, Peggy Burris. I told them I planned to go back as a volunteer. I talked with the new volunteer coordinator, Shel Burnett, who appears to be a very good employee. During my discussion with her, I signed to volunteer for Thursday afternoons and Saturday mornings.

Several days later, I went to my volunteer portal and found it deleted. I called the executive director, who said, in summary, “I cannot trust you.”

I have never heard anyone state this before, in business or socially or during my volunteer work. I am available and hope to volunteer at the carousel in the future, and encourage everyone with a couple of hours a week to volunteer. It has been so much fun seeing the kids from 1 to 99 enjoy themselves, and you will make friends with other volunteers who support the Albany Carousel.