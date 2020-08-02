Mailbag: Young generations should exert power

I am worried and hiding from others.
Seventy-four years old with multiple medical conditions, recent pneumonia, recovering from hip and knee surgeries. If I contract coronavirus, I am at very high risk for the development of serious medical problems, including death.
Young people have the power to make a huge and deciding difference in beating this pandemic. All they have to do is wear masks and social-distance. This is the moment for young generations to exert their power and beat this pandemic. For themselves. For others.
George Shaw
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!