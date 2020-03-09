Cap-and-trade error worth highlighting
Since there is no longer an editor of this paper, I guess I will have to take my concerns directly to the readers. An editorial published in this paper on Feb. 21 contained a significant error regarding the impacts of the proposed cap-and-trade legislation that is currently stalled in the Oregon Senate due to the Republican walkout. A “correction” was buried below today’s completely unrelated editorial (“Bill Targeting Masked Rioters Unnecessary,” Feb. 28).
Given the current focus on this legislation and the significant challenge of coming to agreement on some sort of climate action in Oregon, the U.S. and the world, this “correction” deserves a much more prominent statement on the part of the Gazette-Times. For those who missed it, let me quote: “We overstated the impacts of the current version of Oregon’s cap-and-trade bill … Farmers, loggers or other small business owners would not need to retrofit their vehicles and equipment nor would they need to purchase newer, more efficient machinery.”
This is a significant overstatement indeed and contributes to the divisiveness surrounding this issue. Truth matters. If you agree, please make your concerns known to Lee Enterprises and amplify this correction to your friends and family so that we can base our positions on facts.
Linda Krygier
Philomath
Electoral College subverts voters’ will
Recently their have been letters from Dick Powell of Corvallis (Feb. 26) and Gary Hartman of Lebanon (Feb. 25) supporting the continuation of the Electoral College. Their argument being that the Electoral College stops large-population states, with large cities, from having more power in elections than smaller, more rural states.
But the same argument can be made in reverse. It can be said that right now small states have greater power in our elections due to unequal representation in the Electoral College. And they do have unequal representation.
It has now happened five times that a candidate who lost the election became president because of the Electoral College. Five times. This means that the United States presidency is the one place on earth where the loser gets to win (well, other than the “Jeopardy” TV show).
I also think a case could be made that the Electoral College resembles communism more than it resembles democracy.
I can’t imagine that having small group of people going off in a corner to decide the outcome of elections, sometimes directly against the vote of the people, sounds much like democracy to anyone.
Although I doubt it, there may have been a time when the Electoral College was helpful. But at this point it’s just an obsolete relic, from a long ago time, that stops citizens from getting the leaders they voted for.
Mark Weiss
Corvallis
Cap-and-trade bill is a mess
In Andrew Gray’s letter on the cap-and-trade bill (Mailbag, Feb. 28), he states that “the price of gas might increase by 23 cents per gallon.” I would support a 23 cent gas tax and a much higher one nationwide. However, the actual cost is unknown.
In 2019, a simpler cap-and-trade bill was proposed. The Legislative Review Office estimated the cost could be between 19 and 72 cents a gallon. That wide range reflects too much uncertainty for me. But it gets worse.
How about the current bill? Mazen Malik of the Legislative Review Office said, “Calculations can’t be done with basic percentages” and refused to offer a price. That’s right, the bill is too convoluted to even guess at its cost! A simple, transparent gas tax makes sense to reduce our emissions. The cap-and-trade bill is a mess.
Curtis Lending
Corvallis
Editor’s chauvinism is showing
This letter is to the unnamed writer of the Feb. 28 D-H editorial “Bill Targeting Masked Rioters Unnecessary.” I agree with your opinion but must take issue with your use of the tired phrase “our boys (and girls) in blue.”
Don’t you think it’s time to up your game and quit using a cliched afterthought in parentheses to refer to women officers? Women have had a growing representation in law enforcement for over 50 years, boys, and I’m grateful that our city leaders showed a more enlightened mindset when hiring Chief Harnden.
I also think the editorial board should be held to the same requirement as the public: We have to sign our name in letters to the editor; you should, too. At least the initials like previous editors. Without it, it looks like you boys are hiding behind your mama’s skirts.
P. Fourne
Albany