Who will bear the costs of damage?
Kate Brown never ceases to disgust me.
In a Sept. 7 article in the D-H, Brown is quoted as saying “There is no place for white supremacy or vigilantism in Oregon. All who perpetrate violent crimes must be held equally accountable.” Really?
I find it appalling she fails to acknowledge the lawlessness of the two terrorist groups, Antifa and Black Lives Matter, who have rioted, burned, looted, vandalized and assaulted police offers for the past 100 days (Brown’s lackey had to qualify her remarks to allude to Antifa and BLM, but even he didn’t have the courage to say their names). But then, why would she?
These terrorist groups represent a faction of her voting base, or so she thinks. Wheeler thought he was best buddies with these terrorist groups too, right up to the moment these groups attempted to burn his condominium complex to the ground. And who cared about the well-being of the other tenants of the complex? Not Antifa or BLM.
After 100 continuous days of this unabated insanity, it should come as no surprise that anti-Antifa and -BLM groups are starting to confront these terrorist groups. This is a result of the spineless, gutless “leadership’ currently in power in Oregon. And as long as Democratic “leaders” such as Brown and Wheeler remain in office, the mayhem innocent citizens have had to endure to date will continue.
And who will bear the costs of the damage inflicted by these terrorist groups? The taxpayers, of course.
Larry Ciaffoni
Albany
Have the courage to follow truth
All is process.
Truth is a result of a process. Fact is a result of a process. Science is the result of a process. Science never lies, but scientists, unfortunately, do. Math never lies, but those who use math, unfortunately, do.
All of existence is based on a process of one sort or another. It is the job of science to determine what processes cause what things to happen and how.
Among the many, there are two main processes: the process of success and the process of failure. We see these two playing out today more than at any other time.
The claim that a person fails and another succeeds based on something like white privilege is the process of failure. The percentage of white failure is greater than the percentage of some minorities in general. And if you say that that is because there are more whites, then no, it’s because you don’t know much about being white.
Through American history to now, many minorities have chosen the process of success and have achieved their goals, i.e. doctors lawyers, cabinet members, philosophers, but because of the revisionist, puritanical klan (and I do mean Klan) of perfectionist, no contribution, then or now, is more important than the myopic view of success and failure of today.
Maybe we could start to fix injustices by first having the courage to follow the process of success and truth.
Just a thought.
Ronald Garnett
Corvallis
Bernadette Hansen for State Senate
From COVID-19 to wildfire, the economy to education, our state government has never been more important to our daily lives.
And if you look at the candidate statements of those vying to represent Benton County in the state senate, you’ll see how clear our choices are.
Bernadette Hansen offers a well-thought-out vision for the future. In the challenges facing the Willamette Valley’s rural communities, she sees opportunity to do better for everyone. She understands the hard work required, and she is ready and eager to do it.
In contrast, the incumbent’s statement veers from contradiction to incoherence. He says that the state’s first responsibility is safety and security. But this is the man who threatened violence against Oregon State Police officers.
And he refused to wear a mask during the June session, a simple but important act for the safety of the workers who keep who our capital running. Later there is a sentence so odd that we are left to question his understanding of the Constitution, or conclude that he slapped his statement together and didn’t bother to read it over.
With such a steep road ahead, we can’t afford a senator who says one thing but does another, and who is unable or unwilling to be communicate. Bernadette Hansen is the polar opposite. She will be clear and honest with us, and will work hard to make sure Benton County is heard in the senate every single day. Please support Bernadette Hansen for State Senate at BernadetteHansen.com.
Carrie Phillips
Corvallis
