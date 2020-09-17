And who will bear the costs of the damage inflicted by these terrorist groups? The taxpayers, of course.

Larry Ciaffoni

Albany

Have the courage to follow truth

All is process.

Truth is a result of a process. Fact is a result of a process. Science is the result of a process. Science never lies, but scientists, unfortunately, do. Math never lies, but those who use math, unfortunately, do.

All of existence is based on a process of one sort or another. It is the job of science to determine what processes cause what things to happen and how.

Among the many, there are two main processes: the process of success and the process of failure. We see these two playing out today more than at any other time.

The claim that a person fails and another succeeds based on something like white privilege is the process of failure. The percentage of white failure is greater than the percentage of some minorities in general. And if you say that that is because there are more whites, then no, it’s because you don’t know much about being white.