Attacks on writer unfair, if predictable
It was predictable that Professor Nebert’s well-reasoned letter (Mailbag, Dec. 29) should generate a knee-jerk reaction from members of the academic community heavily invested in the alarmist view of climate change. Professor Coblentz (Jan. 8) vilified his statements as “myopic “ and “sophomoric.” However, they are historically verifiable, and to say they are not is to deny the easily accessible record.
Since the end of the “little ice age,” the mean planetary temperature appears to have risen by more than a degree Celsius. How much of this rise is due to the 40% increase in CO2 is unknown.
During this period the frequency and destructiveness of extreme weather events has not increased. The frequency of destructive tornadoes has actually decreased. As the increase in energy due to warmer air is more than compensated by the decrease in the temperature contrast between the poles and tropics, there is no reason to fear a catastrophic increase in storms. Additionally, there is no evidence that we are approaching a “tipping point”; the planet has been far warmer in past geologic times.
The fear that a modest increase in temperature will result in the spread of diseases commonly associated with the tropics into the temperate zone is likewise exaggerated. The devastating yellow fever outbreaks in the U.S. just before 1800 killed many thousands, and temperatures were certainly not higher than today. It was the lack of modern immunization, sanitation and vector control that made the difference, and this is the case today for most so-called tropical diseases.
David S. Twining
Corvallis
Henkle house needs to come down
I am incredulous! Have any city council members been to the historic treasure locally known as the Henkle house? Have they been inside it, or are they too afraid, as I would be? Have they considered the blight this falling-down, almost structureless pile of boards has on the taxpaying constituents in that neighborhood? Or from another perspective, would they want that rat-infested, dilapidated house next door to their family?
Here we have a businessman who is willing to demolish this wreck and replace it with something that is clean, sturdy and, well, functional. Restoration advocates would no doubt like to turn back the clock and return the house to its original condition. Since this would be accomplished with other people’s money, the considerable cost should not be an obstacle.
It seems to me we have three options. Hope (wish) that someone will spend the money to restore a 122-year-old house (closely supervised by the aforementioned advocates), let mother nature finish her almost completed task or take the bold leap into the 21st century.
Joyce Willcox
Corvallis
‘Walkability’ is a myth in Corvallis
There aren’t any dangerous intersections in Corvallis. There are intersections that have very high rates of collisions, but these intersections aren’t dangerous. There are however, many dangerous drivers. The recent deaths and injuries of pedestrians and cyclists are proof of that.
I’ve lived in Corvallis for 39 years and I’ve watched the walkability and livability decline as the number of slogans the city uses have increased. I’m asking the mayor to stop repeating the lie that Corvallis is “highly walkable.” The reality contradicts the empty words.
Dean Codo
Corvallis
Jordan Cove project poses major risks
On Jan. 8 the Coos Bay City Council approved dredging to enable the $10 billion Jordan Cove LNG project to move forward. Mayor Joe Benetti cast the deciding vote to break the 3-3 council tie. This is a project of interest to all Oregonians for many reasons, including the jobs and economic benefits promised by Pembina Corp., a $7 billion Canadian company that wants to build a 230-mile pressurized gas pipeline from Malin to Coos Bay, where the gas will be liquified, loaded on 300-plus-meter specialized tankers, and shipped to markets in Asia.
Opponents of the project report that Coos Bay lies near the Cascadia Subduction Zone, a geologically very active area where two major earth plates intersect and which runs from Northern California to British Columbia. Experts have predicted a 40% chance of an earthquake of 7.1 or higher magnitude occurring in the Cascadia fault zone within the next 50 years; a magnitude 9.0-plus earthquake could result in a tsunami 100 feet high, which the Coos Bay website reports would cause local catastrophic damage. Opponents also mention the threats to Oregon rivers, violation of Native American sacred lands, and the polluting effects of fracking, which releases toxic methane into the atmosphere, contaminates water reservoirs, and sparks earthquakes.
There seem to be many reasons why Oregonians, including the governor, should consider opposing this project. There will be substantial short-term gains, but what about the risks and long-term costs? Is it all about the money?
Joseph Carpenter
Albany
Without health, liberty compromised
Richard Hirschi (Mailbag, Jan. 10) opposes universal health care on grounds that it diminishes negative liberty. Negative liberty, he says, is freedom from control by others. But no such freedom actually exists, even in the state of nature. (Google it.) In the state of nature, the stronger control the weaker. To avoid that we voluntarily join in forming a government.
Government is all about control. That is what it is and what it does. In a democracy it seeks a balance between individual liberty and the needs of society (roads, schools, hospitals, etc.). To make liberty equitable and humane, society needs universal health care. Without health, liberty is severely limited if not meaningless.
Mr. Hirschi states further that “controlling another requires a claim of superiority.” No, regulation is not about superiority/inferiority. It’s about authority and accountability. It’s a trade-off: We give up some freedom to gain social cohesion. The world’s religions command us to love our neighbors. To love is to seek the best for. That would certainly include the best health care available. Let’s do it!
John Goodwin
Lebanon
Evangelicals ignore multitude of sins
A recent editorial in Christianity Today by Mark Calli called for Donald Trump to be removed from office because of “profoundly immoral” actions that violate the U.S. Constitution. Nearly 180 Evangelicals wrote to condemn the anti-Trump slant.
So evangelcals are OK supporting Trump as he brags about grabbing women in their private parts, stand by him as the Trump Charitable Foundation is shut down for fraud, see him settle a lawsuit over worthless degrees from Trump University, watch as his campaign manager is convicted of a felony for money laundering, hear him say that some white supremacists are “fine” people, and watch the sentencing of his former personal lawyer to jail for lying to Congress about money paid to porn stars.
Is this really the type of person the evangelicals can honestly support? Is this the type of person they would want their children to grow up to be? Certainly not my child. No thank you.
Larry Willett
Sweet Home
Political deception threat to society
Mental health professionals see the most dangerousness arising from individuals suffering from false beliefs of persecution or grandiosity. These individuals see the world as a frightful place, full of threats to their personal integrity and safety. They are susceptible to stories that support these beliefs and resist any evidence to the contrary.
Further, for those with some sense of reality, those for whom these false beliefs arise from a personality defect, will often seek out others with similar worldviews. These are the type to find haven in militias and other hate groups. But for those with the most extreme delusions, those who have lost any sense of reality, isolation leading to violent lashing out are their only recourse.
The current American regime feeds and encourages both types of delusional individuals with its repetitive denial of facts, reliance on misinformation, and support for conspiracies of all sorts. By using us-versus-them language, the current regime fosters division, exaggerating the number and influence of ethnic and religious minorities and fomenting old hatreds.
Fortunately, the number of individuals who fit into these categories is small. Nevertheless, through various social media their influence is outsized. Therefore, it is incumbent upon those with a firmer grasp of reality to carefully review whatever they encounter in social media and elsewhere.
Facts refute much of what the current regime would have us believe. But like all authoritarian regimes, ours uses lies and half-truths to deceive, divert and misdirect.
Robert Harris
Albany