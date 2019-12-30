Why stop teardowns with Van Buren Bridge?

Thank you, Daniel Watkins, for setting me straight on the matter of saving the Van Buren Bridge. I am subject to fits of folly, and my affection for the creaky old bridge is clearly a symptom of one of those episodes. I can’t imagine what I was thinking.

You have inspired me, sir. I am in the process of forming a committee, as you suggested, and I think it will be one that you will want to join. I hereby invite you to be part of our group as we scour Corvallis, advocating the destruction of aged and obsolete structures, and lobbying for their replacement with fine examples of crisp modernity like, for instance, the remarkable span that crosses the Willamette River into Corvallis and disgorges its traffic onto Harrison Boulevard. How often have I gazed at its aquiline beauty with profound admiration for the ODOT artists who conceived of it and brought our little town into the modern age.

Now let us dispose of other superannuated eyesores like the Benton County Courthouse, Robnett’s Hardware Store, and all those awful “historic” houses that are taking up space where shiny new student housing would make this town something to be proud of. While we’re at it, we need to comb the OSU campus for creaky old piles like Waldo Hall, the Memorial Union, and so many others.