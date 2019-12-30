Why stop teardowns with Van Buren Bridge?
Thank you, Daniel Watkins, for setting me straight on the matter of saving the Van Buren Bridge. I am subject to fits of folly, and my affection for the creaky old bridge is clearly a symptom of one of those episodes. I can’t imagine what I was thinking.
You have inspired me, sir. I am in the process of forming a committee, as you suggested, and I think it will be one that you will want to join. I hereby invite you to be part of our group as we scour Corvallis, advocating the destruction of aged and obsolete structures, and lobbying for their replacement with fine examples of crisp modernity like, for instance, the remarkable span that crosses the Willamette River into Corvallis and disgorges its traffic onto Harrison Boulevard. How often have I gazed at its aquiline beauty with profound admiration for the ODOT artists who conceived of it and brought our little town into the modern age.
Now let us dispose of other superannuated eyesores like the Benton County Courthouse, Robnett’s Hardware Store, and all those awful “historic” houses that are taking up space where shiny new student housing would make this town something to be proud of. While we’re at it, we need to comb the OSU campus for creaky old piles like Waldo Hall, the Memorial Union, and so many others.
You have set me on fire, Mr. Watkins, and I shall be forever grateful. Soon the town will see what it could really be.
Owen Dell
Corvallis
Ink on my hands: What’s that about?
Why am I getting newspaper ink all over my hands again, like the old days?
Donna Durbin
Corvallis
Editor’s note: Sorry about that. We installed some new spray bars on our press recently, and it took a few press runs to get them properly adjusted. The problem should be resolved now.
Mailbag: Trump deserves credit on jobs
There are ample reasons, with more arriving hourly, for criticism of President Trump, so it’s really not necessary to attempt to diminish the good things that have happened on his watch. That, however, is precisely what George Novak did (Mailbag, Dec. 17) and he is wrong.
If you have any job at all, the Labor Department counts you as employed; if you’re jobless and not looking, you’re not registered as unemployed. Mr. Novak is correct on both counts. But Labor has been doing it that way for decades. The published unemployment rate compares historic apples to apples, and is at its lowest now.
The number of part-time jobs skyrocketed in 2008, but has been trending back lower ever since. The number of such jobs fell by 490,000 from 2016 to 2018, and is now roughly the same as in 2008.
Corporate stock buybacks have, indeed, helped raise stock prices, but from where did the cash come to support that strategy? Look no further than the 2017 tax act, which (finally) allowed a sensible methodology whereby trillions of dollars in profits from overseas operations could be repatriated. Simultaneously, allowing companies to retain 79% of pre-tax profit rather than 65% justifies a considerably higher share price as the multiple over earnings per share remains the same.
Mr. Trump is deservedly taking credit for this one — certainly no Democrat could or would. So your 401(k) plan is up a ton this year, Mr. Novak. Want to refuse the money because maybe, just maybe, Donald Trump played a major part in that happening?
John Brenan
Corvallis
No high crimes or misdemeanors
Responding to my Oct.12 letter against impeachment, Sandra Schomberg (Mailbag, Oct. 30) advocated Trump’s impeachment, suggesting I look up “high crimes and misdemeanors.” The Constitution states: “The President can be impeached for treason, bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors.”
First, the treason accusation failed. Despite numerous false accusations that Trump was a Russian asset, the Mueller Report couldn’t even show collusion. Second, bribery doesn’t apply — none of Trump’s actions meet its legal or common definition, probably why House Democrats dropped it from their articles of impeachment. Finally, the noun in “other high crimes” is “crime.” The articles don’t cite any criminal statute Trump violated, much less a high crime.
The second article: “Obstruction of Congress” ignores the Constitution creating Courts to resolve disputes between the other coequal branches of government. The first article, “abuse of power,” is, unfortunately, a cornerstone of politics.
Consider Joe Biden bragging that, by withholding a billion dollars in humanitarian aid, he forced the Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma, the company paying his useless son, Hunter, $50,000 a month. Joe publicly denied ever discussing the job with Hunter, then Hunter lets on his father had warned him about accepting it.
Might Hunter be corrupt? While shacking up with his brother’s widow, he impregnates another woman. When sued for child support, he claims he’s in debt with no income, despite millions made in Ukraine and China.
House Democrats quashed Rep. Byrne’s proposal to investigate Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine and China. Are the Bidens above the law?
John Sarna
Philomath
Impeachment stunt shows Dems’ bias
So the Democrat-controlled House finished their farce of a trial and voted to impeach the president and are now wanting to hold things up before they deliver it to the Senate to ensure that things will be “fair.” Dang near laughed so hard I almost spit my teeth out, and I don’t have false teeth.
Just a few questions for the local folks who are supporting this impeachment. First, it was collusion with Russia and that failed. Adam Schiff declared afterward that he had more evidence that Trump colluded with Russia but never produced any. And now he leads the charge.
Yet no one can see the bias? Last week Mr. Horowitz stated that he saw no “political bias” or “improper motivation” in the FBI investigation. Hmmm, 15 mistakes all benefiting one side and he can’t see there might be some bias. Thank you, Mr. Magoo.
Our very own Congressman DeFazio is concerned about the president’s overreaching power and voted to impeach. I am so glad he finally has grown a backbone where when the previous president circumvented the Congress he just sat on his hands.
There is plenty of evidence to show this to be nothing but a political stunt that even a die-hard Democrat could see if they just think. But that’s the problem, they have to think.
Steve Nofziger
Tangent
No one trying to remove gun rights
The great gun debate continues. It seems it involves those who insist on protecting the rights of “law-abiding gun owners” and the rest of us.
But let’s make it clear, there are no existing or proposed laws that would deny gun owners their rights.
Do law-abiding gun owners believe they should be exempt from having automobile insurance to drive a motor vehicle in all 50 states? Do they believe they shouldn’t be required to have a license to drive a vehicle? Do they believe automobiles were developed and produced with the sole purpose of killing and that they are involved in mass killings?
These questions arise in response to the usual arguments against limiting gun access.
The hunters I have known used either lever- or bolt-action rifles to kill large game. They used pump-action shotguns loaded with the legally limited number of three shells when hunting birds, and they used either revolvers or pump-action rifles when hunting small game like rabbits, squirrels and other varmints.
So why do some “law-abiding gun owners” demand the right to buy guns originally designed and produced for war? Maybe something to do with displays of masculinity/virility?
Guns that weren’t semiautomatic or that could hold more than six rounds used to be considered quite adequate for home protection. So, why the change? Paranoia created by right-wing fear-mongers making us feel threatened by gangs, home invaders and murderous aliens, when the greatest danger is having a gun in the home.
Robert Harris
Albany