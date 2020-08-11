Are there any contingency plans being formed in the vote-by-mail states to conduct a traditional, in-person election (in a pandemic-safe manner)? In the other 45 states, are there plans on how to collect absentee ballots if they can’t be mailed?

It’s clear to me that the Repugnican party already has all the pieces in place to delegitimize and cripple the election unless action is taken both at the national and state levels to support the infrastructure for elections. We can’t wait until October to face this. It needs to become the priority now.

Bart Eleveld

Corvallis

Who is the real thug here?

I recently witnessed shocking abuse of power by federal troops in Portland. Everyone must know how Trump is shamefully using these troops against us.

I went to Portland with my two grown sons, to stand in solidarity with peaceful protesters. I went to yell “Black Lives Matter” and to link arms with other mothers trying to protect citizens from Trump’s troops. As I stood on the front line, talking with other moms and teachers, eating cookies, chanting, an announcement from the federal building told us to stop damaging the fence, though I saw no one damaging the fence.