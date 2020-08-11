Make sure you vote this November
As our November election comes closer, the time for making this important decision grows shorter. We can form a good idea of how Joe Biden would handle the office from his past actions and statements. We can actually know how Donald Trump handles things by direct observation of the current state of our country.
Unless Donald Trump announces a startling change in philosophy, the way he has handled matters for the past years of his term is how he will handle them in a second term. Which of these problems has he solved or taken steps towards solving: the pandemic, systemic racism, foreign interference in our elections, environmental degradation, hunger in America, health care availability, easy access to voting, increased crime, reliable mail service, international relations? Ask yourself how our country is doing on any of these issues.
This list is not exhaustive. Add your own concerns. Decide if you want the way we are trending on them to continue. Whatever way you decide, vote. Our country depends on all of us making our choice known.
Elizabeth Bargsten
Corvallis
Portland protests far from peaceful
Reading The Federalist online today (Aug. 1), one of the stories begins this way:
“While rioters previously attacked federal buildings, businesses, and even officers, this weekend, they found a new target: Bibles.
“A video posted to Twitter on Saturday shows rioters holding Black Lives Matter signs tossing Bibles into a fire. Bystanders stood and watched as the flames licked away at the pages of the books.”
This is how the pre-Nazi movement got started — look up “Brown Shirts.”
Why are our local news media painting a “peaceful protest” when it definitely is not?
Time for people to start thinking for themselves and stop being useful idiots!
Vickie Bailey
Albany
We can’t wait until October
Herr Drumpf is conducting a two-pronged attack on the 2020 elections.
First, he is attempting to delegitimize the veracity of the results due to completely baseless allegations of fraud in vote-by-mail elections. Second, at the same time, he and his “Repugnican” minions are allowing the U.S. Postal Service to die due to its loss of revenue, caused primarily by the pandemic business downturn. There’s no sign that Moscow Mitch will support any bailout or rescue of the postal service.
Are there any contingency plans being formed in the vote-by-mail states to conduct a traditional, in-person election (in a pandemic-safe manner)? In the other 45 states, are there plans on how to collect absentee ballots if they can’t be mailed?
It’s clear to me that the Repugnican party already has all the pieces in place to delegitimize and cripple the election unless action is taken both at the national and state levels to support the infrastructure for elections. We can’t wait until October to face this. It needs to become the priority now.
Bart Eleveld
Corvallis
Who is the real thug here?
I recently witnessed shocking abuse of power by federal troops in Portland. Everyone must know how Trump is shamefully using these troops against us.
I went to Portland with my two grown sons, to stand in solidarity with peaceful protesters. I went to yell “Black Lives Matter” and to link arms with other mothers trying to protect citizens from Trump’s troops. As I stood on the front line, talking with other moms and teachers, eating cookies, chanting, an announcement from the federal building told us to stop damaging the fence, though I saw no one damaging the fence.
Then came blasts of tear gas, pepper balls and flashbangs. I stood with the moms as long as I could, but eventually succumbed to coughing fits and burning eyes. After an hour of these constant attacks, federal troops entered the streets carrying pepper ball and tear gas guns. They were in the balconies above, pointing weapons at us.
I know that there were a few bad protesters: a thrown water bottle, a firecracker, laser pointers. But the response by the federal troops was utterly out of proportion. As directed by Trump, they were trying to silence us. It felt like I was in an authoritarian country denying me my rights. The federal troops have now left Portland. However, Trump threatens to send troops to other cities to unleash more terror, all to appear as though he is tough on crime. He calls us thugs, but who is the real thug here?
Amelia Ingersoll
Corvallis
COVID-19 reports distort the facts
The COVID-19 supposed pandemic death rate, approximately 0.1%, is the equivalent of a strong flu season and nothing more. Those who stand to profit handsomely from the coming COVID-19 vaccines are attempting to play the lay public. Trouble is Americans are proving not to be so ignorant.
Deaths purportedly due to COVID-19 are being artificially inflated by hospitals who stand to receive greater reimbursement. Robert Redfield, MD, director of the Centers for Disease Control, acknowledged this fact in front of a congressional committee last month with Brett Giroir, MD, U.S. Health and Human Services, also confirming hospitals have a financial incentive to classify deaths as due to COVID-19.
Had the CDC used its industry standard, Medical Examiners and Coroners Handbook on Death Registration and Fetal Death Reporting Revision 2003, the COVID-19 fatality count would be approximately 90% lower than currently being reported. Even in global hotspots, the risk of death for the general population of school and working age is typically in the range of a daily car ride to work.
The initial overestimated death rate was in part due to many individuals with mild or no symptoms not being considered. Some 80% of all people who test positive remain symptom-free. Even among 70- to 79-year-olds, approximately 60% remain symptom-free with 95% of all individuals having at most moderate symptoms. Do not forget these facts when public health officials attempt to suggest or even mandate violating the Helsinki declaration, the coming experimental, unproven and potentially dangerous coronavirus vaccine(s).
Vern Saboe, DC, FACO
Albany
Not wearing a mask puts all at risk
Government-mandated mask-wearing in public places has been attacked as an assault on individual freedom.
Some protesters are so outraged they advocate recalling or impeaching their governors. In a free country, government can’t tell me what to do!
What is the cost of making mask-wearing a politically charged freedom issue? Choosing not to wear a mask in public is putting both you and your fellow citizens at greater risk for getting a virus that can result in death. Collectively this refusal to follow the advice of epidemiologists is causing thousands of unnecessary deaths, prolonging the fight against the pandemic for everyone.
Not wearing a mask is much more dangerous than peeing in your public swimming pool. The concurrent pandemic of mistrust caused by attacking the press and science results in a politics that has no regard for fact-finding, undermining our safety and care for each other.
True freedom does not give individuals the right to do as they please regardless of the consequences for others. Freedom needs to be tempered by having responsibility as its constant companion. Communities thrive rather than suffer when people cooperate with each other to resolve the inevitable tensions between individual rights and the common good.
John Swanson
Corvallis
