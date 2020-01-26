Mailbags: Robocalls are stealing our sanity

I have a suggestion for a politicians. At a time when any subject seems to cause political polarization, can't we agree it's time to end these unwanted phone solicitation calls, including robocalls? If I took an extension cord next door and started stealing power from my neighbor, he wouldn't be required to sign up on a "do not steal electricity" list to get me to stop stealing power. So why do I have to put myself on a "do not call" list to keep others from stealing my phone service? And, if I must, why does it do absolutely no good?

What about the call which starts with, "Hello, my name is ____, your patient advocate." That is either a lie or, at best, a conflict of interest. Patient advocates should not be paid by either the insurance company or the HMO.

These calls do worse than steal our phone service and/or try to flimflam us into buying something. How many of us routinely do not answer phone calls from unrecognized numbers? How many important calls have we missed because of this? If a loved one calls from a borrowed phone, due to losing theirs, in an emergency situation, do we answer?

Frank Lathen

Lebanon

