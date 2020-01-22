Mailbox: Henkle house needs to come down

I am incredulous! Have any city council members been to the historic treasure locally known as the Henkle house? Have they been inside it, or are they too afraid, as I would be? Have they considered the blight this falling-down, almost structureless pile of boards has on the taxpaying constituents in that neighborhood? Or from another perspective, would they want that rat-infested, dilapidated house next door to their family?

Here we have a businessman who is willing to demolish this wreck and replace it with something that is clean, sturdy and, well, functional. Restoration advocates would no doubt like to turn back the clock and return the house to its original condition. Since this would be accomplished with other people's money, the considerable cost should not be an obstacle.

It seems to me we have three options. Hope (wish) that someone will spend the money to restore a 122-year-old house (closely supervised by the aforementioned advocates), let mother nature finish her almost completed task or take the bold leap into the 21st century.

Joyce Willcox

Corvallis

