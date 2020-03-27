Maillbag: US, UK separated by a common language

Blimey! My flatmate and I were gobsmacked to read the cheeky post from Mike Ferrillo (Mailbag, March 20, "Anglophiles Need to Talk American"). It really takes the biscuit. We choked on our crisps, then legged it out of the conservatory to put the news in the rubbish bin straight away.
We were cheesed off. We understand that language can be a sticky wicket, but no need to whinge. The tongue is called English, not American, and to assume otherwise is twaddle. Bob's your uncle!
Susan Easton
Corvallis
