RV fire erupts at Lebanon tire store

LEBANON — A recreational vehicle burst into flames after pulling into a Lebanon tire store on Thursday, but employees were able to tow the burning rig out into the street before the building could be damaged and nobody was injured.

The owners of the RV had brought their 30-foot Winnebago to Canaga Point S Tires at 1179 Park St. in Lebanon around noon on Thursday for a scheduled oil change, the Lebanon Fire District said in a news release.

When the motorhome pulled into a service bay, an employee noticed black smoke coming out of a wheel well and grabbed a fire extinguisher, but the fire was already too big. Employees got the occupants out of the vehicle and used a service truck to tow the Winnebago out onto Park Street, about 20 feet from the building, the fire district said.

Lebanon firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze while protecting the building. The northbound lanes of Highway 20 were blocked at Park Street until the scene was cleared.

According to the fire district, the blaze started when nesting material left by an animal in the engine compartment of the RV, which had not been driven in several years, ignited due to heat from the motor.