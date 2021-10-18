Oregon COVID case count passes 350,000 and keeps on going

Oregon recorded 3,276 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases during the weekend to bring the state total past 350,000

The state now has 352,026 cases, and the 24 new deaths Oregon Health Authority announced Monday, Oct. 18 brought the statewide death toll to 4,185.

Linn County added 241 cases and now has 12,617 and 130 deaths. Benton County added 87 cases for a total of 5,376 cases and 30 deaths. Neither county added a death during the weekend, which included four from Jackson County and three apiece in Multnomah and Washington.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,726 cases on Friday, 883 on Saturday and 667 on Sunday. The Saturday and Sunday numbers often are lower than Friday because some counties don’t keep tabulating during the weekend.

In other news from the weekend reports:

Hospitalizations: Across Oregon, 561 hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, 11 more than Saturday. A total of 140 patients were in intensive care, two fewer than Saturday. Statewide, 92% of ICU beds were taken, and 93% of general beds were in use.